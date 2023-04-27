Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival in France



LA TESTE DE BUCH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) The horse, Haka de Soleil, owned by Hilal Al Alawi, trained by François Rohat and ridden by Valentin Segui, outperformed a group of horses in the prix Dormane GR3 PA for only four years race at the H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival held in France.

The race was held yesterday in the Teste-de-Buch Racecourse in France, with the prize money amounting to €20,000, as part of the 15th edition of the festival.



The festival was organised upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to advance the global horse racing sector and support the efforts aimed at preserving purebred Arabian horses.



The third category race over 1.9 kilometres, a vital event of the international festival held in France, witnessed the participation of various purebred Arabian horses.

Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival, crowned the winners of the race.

The new edition of the festival kicked off on 11th January, 2023, and new races were added for the 2023 season.

