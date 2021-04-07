Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council’s meeting at Expo 2020 headquarters

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said Expo 2020 Dubai sends the world a message of optimism about the accelerated possibility of a global economic rebound and a return to normalcy. The event, His Highness said, will create new opportunities for speeding up economic recovery and ushering in a bright post-COVID-19 era.

His Highness said Dubai has steadily enhanced its role in shaping the world’s future, guided by the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai as a global destination of choice for talent and an international hub for sharing knowledge ideas and innovation. The organisation of Expo 2020 will significantly boost this vision, he added.

His Highness’s remarks came as he chaired a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai held at the Expo 2020 headquarters during which he approved a series of decisions and strategic initiatives to improve government services.

"By next October, Dubai and the UAE will welcome the world for Expo 2020, which will open new horizons for closer international cooperation. Expo 2020 will provide a dynamic and innovative platform for fostering global collaboration in new technologies, innovation and future-oriented projects within the framework of the Expo’s main theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and its sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our nation’s founding, we seek to harness our creative energies and bring to the fore our spirit of collaboration to create a platform that can generate innovative solutions for a brighter future," His Highness added. "While the pandemic has brought the world to a crossroads, Dubai seeks to bring the global community together to unlock new possibilities and innovation that can help us tide over our most critical challenges. The UAE has always pursued a vision to foster closer exchange of ideas and stronger cooperation between nations to address the vital challenges our world faces," His Highness added.

At the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan also issued directives to make COVID-19 vaccination available to official representatives of countries participating in Expo 2020 to ensure a safe experience for everyone.

His Highness also directed the creation of a virtual platform for Expo 2020 to enable people from all over the world to attend its events and programmes.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Expo 2020 site’s focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness has made the event the most sustainable edition of the show in its 160-year history. Furthermore, the use of advanced technology infrastructure at the Expo 2020 site gives global participants a glimpse into the smart city of the future.

During the meeting, The Executive Council also approved Dubai’s Food Security Strategy, which is aligned with the National Food Security Strategy. The Strategy aims to diversify food import sources, enhance local production, reduce food wastage, enhance food safety and quality, and build the emirate’s preparedness to face crises. It also classifies food products based on four criteria including nutritional content, importance of the product for consumers, level of demand, and products that are irreplaceable and are used as raw material for other products. Dubai’s strong infrastructure and position as a strategic global logistics hub will ensure the success of the Strategy.

The Council also approved Dubai’s Emergency Medical Services Strategy which seeks to enhance collaboration between public and private healthcare sectors to provide the highest levels of healthcare services. The Strategy also seeks to ensure high levels of readiness and responsiveness of emergency medical services during Expo 2020.

Furthermore, the Council approved the Comprehensive Flexible Mobility Plan for Dubai, which seeks to adopt the latest advances in public transit infrastructure and promote alternative modes of transportation that can help reduce the carbon footprint. As per the strategy, 23% of Dubai’s population will commute using public transportation by 2025, a goal that will help improve road safety. The Strategy will serve 1.5 million inhabitants, or 40% of Dubai residents. As part of the new Strategy, pedestrian crossings, speed bumps, bikes lanes and parking slots will be significantly increased.