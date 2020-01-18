Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of 2019 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness Index survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI,18th January 2020 (WAM) - Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today reviewed the results of the 2019 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index surveys.

The surveys are part of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, which evaluates the service quality of various government entities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulated the top three entities identified as the best performers in the Index. He directed entities that scored below average in the Customer Happiness Index to submit plans to enhance the quality of their services.

The Crown Prince said: "As part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, constantly enhancing excellence is the main focus of the government’s work. Ensuring the happiness of the people is an objective that the government does not compromise on."

"We must all work together to make Dubai the happiest city in the world. I call on all government entities to boost efforts to improve team spirit and meet the aspirations of customers in line with the highest international standards and best practices," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan urged all government entities to use the lessons learned from the survey to improve customer happiness levels.

"The average Customer Happiness level achieved was 85.2%, Our goal is to reach 100%. A government led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum should demonstrate exceptional service and settle for nothing less than top rankings across all indicators," he said.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority was ranked first in the 2019 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index with a score of 90.1%. The Roads and Transport Authority (89.3%) came second and Dubai Health Authority (88.6%) came third. The lowest-performing entities in the Index were Dubai Customs and Dubai Culture (81.8% each), Dubai Land Department (79.6%) and the Dubai Public Prosecution (77.8%).

In September 2019, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed had said on his Twitter account that the results of the Customer Happiness Index and mystery shopper findings will be revealed with full transparency.

The Dubai Government Excellence Programme has been assessing customer satisfaction in government entities for more than 16 years.

The results of the 2019 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index were based on a survey of 24,000 people.