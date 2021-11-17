UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Tours Pavilions Of Germany, Italy And Cuba At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours pavilions of Germany, Italy and Cuba at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, toured the pavilions of Germany, Italy, and Cuba at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a series of visits to country pavilions at the mega global event.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Expo 2020 Dubai serves as an inspiring platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and innovations from across the world. The interactions taking place between the world’s civilisations at the global event will help generate new opportunities and solutions to overcome the most pressing challenges, he added.

During his visit to the Germany Pavilion, located at the Sustainability District, Sheikh Hamdan was introduced to the ideas and solutions showcased at the pavilion in the field of sustainability. 'Campus Germany' features sustainability-themed examples of innovation and ingenuity.

The Pavilion includes a number of campus-related features: the "enrolment" process, a welcome event and a "curriculum" covering the topics of energy, cities of the future and biodiversity. Mirroring the real-life campus and student experience, the journey ends with an exhilarating ceremony in the "Graduation Hall".

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also went on a tour of the Italy Pavilion, located in the Al Forsan area, where he was briefed on its exhibits, which highlight the country’s culture, science, education and arts. Inside the Pavilion, which has been designed using sustainable materials, visitors are able to learn about the latest frontiers of Italian research in space and water.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Cuba Pavilion, located at the Sustainability District, which showcases the country’s culture, arts and heritage. The Pavilion takes visitors on a journey through the vibrant streets of Havana, opening a kaleidoscopic variety of interactive doors in order to explore the country’s deep cultural heritage and promising future in biotechnology and renewable energy.

