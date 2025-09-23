High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) A high-level UAE delegation is participating in the 42nd General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which began today in Montreal and will run until October 3, 2025. The delegation, organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), includes approximately 100 representatives from the nation's civil aviation sector. The UAE delegation is headed by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA board, with the participation of Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA.

This year’s Assembly will witness the election of ICAO Council members, and the UAE aims to renew its seat on the Council, reflecting the country’s leadership role and the international trust in its contribution to the development of global civil aviation.

“The UAE’s participation in this year’s ICAO General Assembly reflects our continued commitment to supporting the international civil aviation ecosystem, and to advancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the global aviation sector. We are proud of the large delegation representing the country, which brings together national expertise from various authorities, showcasing the UAE’s excellence in this vital sector. Our accompanying activities, from the specialised AI Lab to the Youth Summit and workshops, aim to foster innovation and knowledge exchange with our international partners, contributing to the further development of civil aviation policies and practices worldwide," said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi.

As part of the Assembly’s accompanying programme, the UAE is organising a series of events, most notably the specialised AI Lab in Aviation. The Lab provides practical insights into how artificial intelligence technologies can enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable aviation sector.

The GCAA is also organising the UAE Pavilion under the theme “Elevating Global Aviation, Together”, the pavilion presents a comprehensive overview of the UAE’s achievements and expertise in developing the aviation sector and integrating innovation with sustainability, with the participation of SANAD, Emirates Airlines, flydubai, Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Mobility Center, Archer, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Etihad Aviation Training, Choppershoot, and the International Aviation Consulting and Training Center (IACT), the commercial and training arm of the GCAA.

During the Assembly, the GCAA will host the High-Level Youth Summit in aviation, which is aligned with the ICAO Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) agenda. Organised in cooperation with ICAO and supported by Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency, the International Airports Council, the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Associations, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, and the Global Aviation & Space Skills Task Force, the summit aims to exchange knowledge, develop skills, and provide opportunities for young professionals to contribute to the future of global civil aviation.

As part of the UAE’s participation in the Assembly, the second cohort of the National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation will be launched. The programme aims to empower a distinguished group of promising Emirati talents with leadership spirit and commitment, by honing their leadership and professional skills and enhancing their readiness to lead the aviation sector both locally and globally.

The delegation’s programme also includes a series of bilateral meetings with government officials from ICAO member states to strengthen international cooperation and share best practices, along with workshops and panel discussions aimed at advancing civil aviation policies and practices to support sustainable growth of the sector globally.