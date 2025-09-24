Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 September 2025
Arslan Farid Published September 24, 2025 | 08:34 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 September 2025 is 402,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 345,260. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 September 2025 is 402,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 345,260.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 369,118 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 316,486.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 402,700
|Rs 369,118
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 345,260
|Rs 316,486
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 34,526
|Rs 31,649
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day
Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 202546 minutes ago
-
KCCI appeals FBR to extend deadline for filing tax returns11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh chambers agree to strengthen trade ties12 hours ago
-
OGDC posts Rs 169.9 bn profit, declares record Rs 15.05 dividend for FY2512 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s new rose variety promises farmers up to Rs1.5m per acre in profits14 hours ago
-
Labour dept to ensure maximum facilities for trade, industry: Secy Naeem Ghous14 hours ago
-
Russia make real progress toward achieving peace in Ukraine14 hours ago
-
Media marketing course ends14 hours ago
-
NAB hands over retrieved state land to federal government15 hours ago
-
RCCI discusses tax matters of business community with RTO16 hours ago
-
Pakistan, ASEAN pledge to boost trade, economic ties16 hours ago
-
CCP, IIUI hold session on competition law in the digital era16 hours ago