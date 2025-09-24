Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 September 2025

September 24, 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 September 2025 is 402,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 345,260. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 September 2025 is 402,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 345,260.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 369,118 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 316,486.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 402,700 Rs 369,118
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 345,260 Rs 316,486
Per Gram Gold Rs 34,526 Rs 31,649

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business