Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passing of Saudi Grand Mufti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 01:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Shaikh, Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
