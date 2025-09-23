Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched the 2025 edition of the Sharjah Excellence Award, adopting an advanced fourth-generation global institutional assessment model. This new model aligns with international standards in performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the award aims to strengthen the competitiveness of private sector companies in the UAE and GCC. It encourages adoption of leadership, innovation, and quality standards in institutional practices.

The award has previously engaged 600 companies across 30 sectors such as healthcare, education, industry, agriculture, and professional services. This diversity highlights its broad scope and its role in advancing sustainable and high-performance business models.

Registration for the new edition is now open and welcomes Sharjah-based government institutions, private companies, and entrepreneurs from across the UAE and GCC. The award features eight categories, including Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah SMEs Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

To support participation, the SCCI will hold awareness workshops and orientation seminars. Field visits will also be organised to promote the award and explain application criteria and procedures.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and the Award’s board of Trustees, stated the award is a key element of Sharjah’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovative economy. He noted that the 2024 edition saw a 34% growth in participation, which motivates further innovation in the upcoming edition.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Award, encouraged all eligible entities to apply and benefit from the programme’s developmental advantages. She emphasized the award’s role in embedding a culture of excellence throughout the regional business community.

To apply, participants must visit www.shjseen.ae, complete the registration form, and submit a valid trade license and SCCI membership certificate. Approved applicants will then receive a participation dossier. All private sector entities in the UAE may apply, except for the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award (open only to GCC-based businesses) and the Entrepreneurs with Disability Award (nominees selected directly by the Board).