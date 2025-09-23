- Home
UAE President, VPs Extend Condolences To Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Passing Of Saudi Grand Mufti
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Shaikh, Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
