Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday night beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in four stage of outgoing Asia Cup 2025 at Abu Dhabi International cricket.

After beating Sri Lanka, Pakistan secured two vital points and keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final.

Chasing a target of 134 runs, Pakistan reached the mark with five wickets down. Captain Salman Ali Agha had won the toss earlier and opted to bowl first, fielding the same playing XI that faced India in the previous match.

Batting first, Sri Lanka managed 133 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Kamindu Mendis top-scored with a fighting 50, while Pathum Nissanka (8), Kusal Mendis (0), Perera (15), Asalanka (20), and Hasaranga (15) failed to build big innings.

Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 17.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball, taking three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat claimed two apiece, and Abrar Ahmed picked up one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan’s top order faltered, losing five wickets for just 80 runs. Sahibzada Farhan (24), Fakhar Zaman (47), Saim Ayub (2), captain Salman Ali Agha (5), and Mohammad Haris (15) were dismissed cheaply.

However, Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat steadied the chase with responsible batting, guiding Pakistan to victory and boosting their chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup final.