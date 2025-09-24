Open Menu

UAE Officials, Diplomats Join Malaysian Embassy In Celebrating National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM

UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – Tengku Dato' Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, hosted a reception this evening Abu Dhabi to mark his country’s National Day.

The event was attended by Fatima Al Faheem, Deputy Director of the East Asia Department, and Omar Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Malaysian Ambassador commended the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised the close relations between the two countries across various fields.

The reception featured traditional performances from Malaysian folklore.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Malaysia September Event From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in ..

UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day

28 seconds ago
 Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial ..

Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian ..

UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..

16 minutes ago
 Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperati ..

Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos

45 minutes ago
 Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces ..

Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model laun ..

Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched

1 hour ago
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO ..

High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser ..

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss nationa ..

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national priorities

2 hours ago
 International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East