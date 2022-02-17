UrduPoint.com

Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia, UAE Are 'terrorist Actions': Kosovo PM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE are &#039;terrorist actions&#039;: Kosovo PM

PRISTINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has condemned the Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, labelling the militia as a terrorist group.

"We were appalled by these images and all these attacks. Absolute violence against civilians, which has nothing to do with respect for human dignity, human rights, society and community.

This is something that we can never tolerate and it is our task to always condemn it," Kurti told Saudi English language newspaper Arab news.

Asked whether he agrees that as a result of targeting civilian targets the Houthi militia should be designated as a terrorist group, Kurti said, "Yes, I think that all these attacks on civilians are terrorist actions."

On 17th January, the Houthi milita attacked a fuel tank storage facility near Abu Dhabi International Airport, killing three and injuring six.

