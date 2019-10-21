Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s feature 'Scales' to premiere in London, Los Angeles, Carthage, Cairo

Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s feature film Scales will have its Middle East premiere at Carthage Film Festival between 26th October and 2nd November, with additional screenings taking place at global festivals in London, Los Angeles and Cairo

Written and directed by Saudi Arabian filmmaker Shahad Ameen, Scales (Sayidat Al Bahr) is a mystical, black and white fantasy film about a strong-willed young girl who stands alone against her family to overturn her village’s tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea creatures. Scales had its global premiere in September at the 76th Venice International Film Festival where it received the prestigious Verona Film Club Award for most innovative film.

Scales competed at the BFI London Festival on 9th, 10th and 12th October as part of the Sutherland competition, which recognises the most original and imaginative directorial debut. It continues to travel the globe with its North American premiere at The New Wave festival at LA’s Museum of Contemporary Art on 19th October.

The gala screening of Scales at Cairo International Film Festival (20th - 29th November) follows its Carthage premiere and will celebrate that CIFF has become the first Arab festival to pledge the 5050×2020 Gender Parity Pledge, a global initiative that challenges the film industry to improve gender representation and transparency.

"Although it addresses universal human themes through a fantasy story, the concept of Scales was born from my personal experiences. The film is a milestone marker in my journey towards embracing my identity as a Saudi Arabian woman, as well as a reflection of the significant cultural and creative changes taking place in the region," said Shahad Ameen.

"In light of this, it’s very important for us to share this story with audiences across its home region, as well as finding platforms for local voices on the global stage. The film’s reception to date has been overwhelmingly positive, and I’m confident that its message will resonate deeply with audiences everywhere."

Scales was produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Abu Dhabi-based film and television company that has built its reputation on breaking boundaries and fostering creativity.

Shot on location in Oman, Scales stars Basima Hajjar as Hayat, alongside Ashraf Barhom (Coriolanus, Clash of the Titans, The Kingdom), Yagoub Alfarhan (Ekhtraq, Bedoon Filter, love Without Limits) and Fatima Al Taei (star of Image Nation’s courtroom drama Justice).

The film was produced by Paul Miller and Stephen Strachan of Abu Dhabi-based Film Solutions and Rula Nasser of Imaginarium Films, with executive producers Mohamed Al-Daradji and Majid Al-Ansari.