NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 60,963 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide toll to 2,330,327.

The ministry indicated that 834 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total deaths to more than 46,000 cases since the outbreak of the epidemic.