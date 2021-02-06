UrduPoint.com
India Reports 11,713 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) India on Saturday reported 11,713 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positive cases tally in the country to 1,08,14,304, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

95 more died due to the COVID-19 infections, taking the death toll in the country to 1,54,918.

