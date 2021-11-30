India reports 6,990 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) India reported 6,990 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The country also reported 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 34,018,299.

According to the ministry, "Currently, the recovery rate stands at 98.35 percent, the highest since March 2020," added ANI.