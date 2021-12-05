UrduPoint.com

India Reports Highest COVID-19 Fatalities Since July

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:15 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls.

The eastern state of Bihar added 2,426 unrecorded deaths while the southern state of Kerala added 263 deaths to their tallies on Sunday, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Sunday.

The revised figures took single-day deaths to 2,796. The cumulative death toll has now reached 473,326.

A total of 8,895 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry added.

