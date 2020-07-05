India sees highest single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 673,165

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) India on Sunday announced its highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, reported Asian news International, ANI, quoting the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these new cases, India's coronavirus count now stands at 673,165 cases of which 244,814 are active cases and 409,082 recoveries.

613 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the country to 19,268, added ANI.