India, UAE Enjoy Strong Bonds Of Friendship: Indian External Affairs Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) India's Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has underlined the significance of the Indian government’s initiatives in the Gulf region.

Delivering the fourth Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture here yesterday, Jaishankar spelt out the Indian government’s approach to foreign policy in his first major speech in New Delhi Thursday. The Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture was instituted in 2016 by The Express Group to mark 25 years of the passing of its founder who launched the Indian Express Newspaper in 1932.

Addressing an erudite audience that included ambassadors from the Gulf countries, the Minister spoke on the lecture's subject, titled "Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World." In a discussion after the lecture, Jaishankar said the Narendra Modi government’s successful outreach to the Gulf region was an example of the Indian foreign policy breaking new ground.

"The Gulf has been bridged in an extraordinarily effective manner," he said.

Earlier, in a reference to the Indian Ocean Rim Association, IORA, a priority subject for the Modi government, Jaishankar said, "We are certain that under the leadership of the UAE, the IORA will attain greater heights and move towards achieving the objectives set out in the IORA Charter."

At the 19th IORA Council Of Ministers Meeting at Abu Dhabi, the UAE assumed the organisation's presidency for 2019-2021.

"India and the UAE share historical friendship connected by the Indian Ocean with strong people-to-people ties. India will actively support the UAE in its efforts to promote a shared destiny and a path to prosperity in the Indian Ocean," he added.

