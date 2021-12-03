UrduPoint.com

Indian FM Attends UAE National Day Reception

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Indian FM attends UAE National Day reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) New Delhi, 3rd December 2021 (WAM) – India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, attended a Golden Jubilee reception hosted by the UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Al Banna.

The UAE National Day celebrations in New Delhi began yesterday morning here with a statement by Dr. Jaishankar congratulating H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the 50th National Day.

"Warmest greetings to Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and the government and people of the UAE on their 50th National Day," the statement on social media said. "Our recent exchanges have reinforced the strength of our extraordinary friendship. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised for new heights," Dr. Jaishankar asserted.

In a speech at the well-attended National Day reception, Dr.

Al Banna recalled the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, thanking Indians who have lived in the UAE for their contributions.

On his first state visit to India in February 2016, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed had said that Indians in the UAE were a part of the country’s growth story, the Ambassador said. Dr. Al Banna reiterated those sentiments on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee.

Emirati singer Abdullah Al Shamsi entertained the distinguished audience from many walks of life at the reception with his songs. Al Mazyood Al Harbiya dance troupe from the UAE performed at the event. A video depicting the country’s growth in the last 50 years was screened and received with great appreciation.

