Indonesia Registers 1,693 New COVID-19 Cases, 59 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Indonesia registers 1,693 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Indonesia reported 1,693 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total tally of infections to 128,776, Reuters quoted data from the country's health ministry website as saying.

The data also showed an additional 59 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,824, the highest COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.

