JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Indonesia reported 82 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday in its highest daily tally, taking the toll to 3,171, Reuters quoted the Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto as saying.

Infections rose 1,607, for a total of 63,749 cases, he added.