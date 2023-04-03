Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 3rd April, 2023 (WAM) – Informa Markets and the National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) have joined forces to collaborate and support the upcoming Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East (SMLME) event, which is the flagship event of the UAE Maritime Week. The event is set to take place from May 16 to 18, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and is held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Through this partnership, NAFL aims to promote the newly introduced logistics component of SMLME, which aligns with the association's goals, given its extensive experience in supporting the logistics industry in the UAE. The association seeks to provide strategic support to enhance the event's value to the local, regional, and global maritime industry. As part of the agreement, NAFL will leverage its broad network of industry professionals to promote SMLME, while Informa Markets will designate NAFL as a "Supporting Organisation" for the event.

Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of NAFL, emphasised the importance of supporting logistics organizations in the UAE, given the country's status as a leading regional and global trade hub, with some of the world's busiest ports, such as Jebel Ali Port and Khalifa Port. The nation's logistics market is a multi-billion-dollar industry, growing rapidly year after year. By partnering with Informa Markets for SMLME, NAFL hopes to provide its members with an opportunity to engage with industry leaders, connect with peers, and discover new business prospects through the event's vast network.

Sudesh Chaturvedi, Secretary-General of NAFL, stated that their participation in SMLME as a Supporting Organisation highlights their commitment to driving progress for logistics and shipping industry players. He expressed confidence that the partnership would enable them to reach a broader audience, showcase NAFL's role in driving the sector's growth, and achieve their goals and aspirations.

Emma Howell, Middle East Development Director of Informa Markets Maritime & Cruise portfolio, highlighted the benefits of having NAFL's support for SMLME. With over 30 years of experience in building a vast network of logistics companies, NAFL can provide valuable insights into the specific needs and concerns of players in the industry, which will inform the planning of event sessions. This understanding will help position the event as a think-tank for the sector, offering greater value to attendees.

Chris Morley, Group Director of Seatrade Maritime, expressed excitement about NAFL's support for SMLME and believed that the collaboration would lead to a world-class event. With NAFL promoting the event to its extensive member network, they anticipate significant attendance from logistics companies across the UAE and the Middle East, cementing the event's position as a "the place to be" for the region's maritime and logistics industry.