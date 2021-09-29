(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 29th September 2021 (WAM) - The INSEAD National Alumni Association (NAA) of the UAE today held the first meeting of its Executive Committee after the appointment of Natalie Sleiman as its new President.

The meeting comes as the INSEAD community celebrates Global INSEAD Day this month, which marks the anniversary of the elite business school’s first MBA Opening Ceremony held at the historic Château de Fontainebleau in 1959.

The Executive Committee meeting discussed ways in which the Association can forge new partnerships with leading organisations in the UAE and contribute better to the nation’s effort to realise its development aspirations for the next 50 years. As the world starts to reopen after the pandemic, the National Alumni Association is keen to enlarge the scope of its involvement across the UAE with an array of thought leadership and industry focused events, and play a more active role in supporting the UAE in advancing its national priorities. The Committee also discussed the Association’s expanded partnership with the Government of Dubai Media Office to launch platforms for knowledge sharing and dialogue.

The meeting was chaired by the Association’s new President Natalie Sleiman, a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD, who is currently a Partner leading the Technology and Professional Services Practice for Stanton Chase International across the middle East.

Natalie Sleiman said: "I am thrilled to start my presidency of the INSEAD National Association UAE at the same time as the UAE hosts the world for Expo 2020. I am joined by a senior executive committee and our strategic focus, as a professional network, is to deepen our local ties across the UAE and play a more active role in advancing its national priorities.

The association’s industry-focused clubs such as Healthcare, Energy, TMT, Women in Business, and Entrepreneurship will aim to advance thought leadership content and push dialogue at both a local and global level. We are proud to call the UAE our home.

"The UAE and Dubai’s growing global role in bridging markets and business opportunities has helped INSEAD UAE National Alumni Association expand its network in the country and beyond. With the UAE hosting the world at EXPO 2020, the world’s greatest show, 2021 is a landmark year for INSEAD. We look forward to leveraging the platform offered by the mega event to promote new connections and growth opportunities," she added.

Abdulla Al Mansouri, Director of Corporate Support at the Government of Dubai Media Office and Member of the Executive committee of the INSEAD National Alumni Association (NAA) of the UAE, said: "The Government of Dubai Media Office is keen to strengthen its partnerships with organisations like the INSEAD National Alumni Association to advance opportunities for exchanging knowledge and promoting dialogue between various economic, social and cultural stakeholders on the vital issues facing the UAE, the region and the world. Coming just before the start of EXPO 2020, the Executive Committee meeting of the Association gave us an opportunity to look at further ways in which we can jointly engage leaders, experts and influencers visiting Dubai to generate new perspectives on key issues that can contribute to the growth of our economies and societies."