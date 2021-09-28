Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th September 2021 (WAM) - The Inspector General Of The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces General Belkhair El Farouk visited on Tuesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards he went on a tour of Wahat Al Karama, where he was briefed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which symbolises the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

El Farouk wrote in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.