Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of 'Abu Dhabi Link' on-demand bus service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) As part of its effort to facilitate the use of public buses, the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, announced that the trial phase of "Abu Dhabi Link" service will commence on Sunday, 25th October 2020 in areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Link is an on-demand bus service provided to enhance the user experience with a service that can be accessed through a mobile phone application.

The service will be offered for free during its trial phase in Al Shahama, old Al Bahyah, Al Rahbah, Al Samha and areas of Al Sader. The service will be available every day from 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM.

Precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include limiting the capacity of each bus to seven passengers, and intensive cleaning and sterilisation of the buses after each trip and after each work shift to ensure public safety.

To access the service, passengers need to download "Abu Dhabi Link" application, available in Apple Store and Google Play. Then identify his/her pick-up and drop-off locations and choose the suitable pick-up time. The application will present when and where to meet the driver with details about the bus including its type and plate number. The user will be able to access real-time tracking on the application.

Abu Dhabi Link is part of ITC’s endeavour to enhance the user experience and expand its services to offer the public a variety of convenient travel options. A significant number of passengers are expected to use the new service.