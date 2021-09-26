UrduPoint.com

International Government Communication Forum Opens Today

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 11:45 AM

International Government Communication Forum opens today

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The 2021 edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) opens Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The milestone 10th edition of the prestigious two-day forum promises to be rich and diverse, bringing together a host of 79 communication experts from around the world to evaluate the historical experience of government communication, discuss innovative crisis management mechanisms and determine the future of public communication.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the slogan ‘Historic lessons, Future ambitions’, IGCF 2021 promises to deliver a rich and diverse edition with heads of states, ministers, thought leaders and influencers, coming together to deliver keynote speeches and participate in pathbreaking interactive sessions.

