UrduPoint.com

Intersec Marks Its Return To Dubai On 16-18 January

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The 23rd edition of Intersec will be staged in Dubai on 16-18 January,2022, under the theme of ‘Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety & security of future generations.’ Intersec 2022 aims to build on the success they had in 2020 with an elevated new programme uniting global and regional leaders as they explore solutions for the rapidly evolving challenges facing the industry. In addition to the exhibition and the conference, visitors will see Cybersecurity and technology take centre stage, along with some of the world’s best speakers in the UAE for the first time.

The first industry gathering of 2022 aims to bring the entire ecosystem of emergency services, security and safety together at one time.

Intersec’s innovation and technology focus will include its Cyber Lab offering a vital platform for knowledge. Organiser Messe Frankfurt has worked closely with industry stakeholders, from both the private and public sector, to develop an event that reflects both their current and future needs that offers attendees bespoke platforms to gain expert insight on future capacity and capabilities.

Christine Davidson, Intersec’s Group Exhibition Director, said: "There has never been such an intense focus as there is today on the security and safety industry which has been at the frontline of protecting the world’s communities over the last 18 months during this time of significant global disruption. Having invested heavily to deliver an outstanding program that will address the sector’s most vital issues and opportunities, Intersec 2022 brings the industry together at this crucial juncture to share knowledge from recent experiences and look to the future with the event’s most powerful series of conferences including multiple platforms for strategic G2G, G2B and B2B discussions and deep dive sessions into key sector verticals."

