FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Ahead of the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021, which takes place from 20th – 24th October, the International Publishers Association (IPA) has unveiled its InSPIRe Report, which offers crucial findings on ways the ecosystem stakeholders envision the future of global publishing for the post-pandemic era.

The report, available on the IPA website, details a set of actionable recommendations designed specifically as a response to over 60 consultations with key global players in the publishing value chain. These consultations form part of the InSPIRe Charter survey, which offered them an opportunity to detail their challenges and concerns arising from COVID-19.

Built on a comprehensive understanding of on the ground challenges across dozens of local markets, the new report presents guidance on the way forward to enhance resilience and sustainability through multi-stakeholder collaboration to heighten industry solidarity.

Furthermore, the report addresses key issues for the industry, including driving digital engagement within local IPA chapters; rebuilding core relationships of authors, illustrators and retailers with publishers and broadening industry partnerships. It also charts the potential future direction for the education sector and seeks to close the digital divide across the publishing ecosystem. Finally, it recommends a dialogue-based re-imagining of future book fairs as hybrid events boasting deeper innovation and robust health and safety protocols.

The InSPIRe report follows the IPA landmark report From Response to Recovery: The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Publishing Industry, published in November 2020 then the first-of-its-kind, offering practical intelligence and insight based on interviews with 33 senior industry executives.

In the lead up to the book fair, IPA President Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi and the CEO of Frankfurter Buchmesse, Juergen Boos, will lead an insightful and informative chat on The Hof platform. Moderated by Felix Zeltner, the dialogue will see Al Qasimi present the overarching vision of the InSPIRe Plan, details of which are being formulated by the IPA Taskforce based on feedback they continue to receive from Charter signatories, on ways the IPA can foster industry-wide cooperation.

Explaining the rationale behind the approach of the InSPIRe Plan, Sheikha Bodour will assert that the industry’s future success rests with every stakeholder – in the ecosystem – not only publishers.

This landmark development sets the stage for the creation of a more united, resilient, and inclusive post-pandemic publishing industry. The InSPIRe Plan Taskforce, formed by Bodour Al Qasimi earlier this year, has already received over 50 signatories representing trade associations, book fairs and other stakeholders to its InSPIRe Charter, alongside 86 association members, all pledging to unite with the IPA’s efforts in shaping a vibrant, sustainable and post-pandemic future for global publishing.

More organisations and industry professionals are set to sign the InSPIRe Charter on the sidelines of Frankfurter Buchemesse.