Iraqi President Names Allawi Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Iraqi President names Allawi Prime Minister

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) Iraqi President Barham Salih named Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister on Saturday, after the resignation of Adel Abdul-Mahdi following mass protests.

In a video message, Allawi announced that he has been picked by Salih, but urged protesters to continue their peaceful demonstrations until early elections have been held and their demands are met.

Faced with pressures from the street, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned in December after just over a year in office.

