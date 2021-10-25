UrduPoint.com

IRENA Members Advance Energy Transition Agenda Ahead Of COP26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:45 PM

IRENA Members Advance Energy Transition Agenda Ahead of COP26

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The twenty-second Council meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will get underway in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow, Tuesday. The two-day meeting brings together high-level delegations from 97 countries to chart the Agency’s medium-term strategy until 2027, which paves the way for IRENA’s strategic objectives and priorities in the next five years.

With global momentum for the achievement of net zero economies reaching new heights in the lead up to COP26, the role of the energy transition in achieving climate and economic goals grows increasingly central. The IRENA Council will aim to further enhance cooperation and collaborative action on key elements of the global energy transition just days before global leaders gather at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow.

"With COP26 on our doorstep, this is a critical moment in time that calls for all nations to make important choices about the future of our economies, and our wellbeing, for generations to come," said IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera, "As the principal platform for energy transition cooperation, IRENA will respond by working to translate commitment into action and implementation. To achieve climate goals and keep the world on a climate-safe path towards 1.5 C by 2050, we need concrete action to accelerate the energy transition and scale up its pace.

The Council will meet in this context."

The Council meeting will be held in a hybrid setting (part in-person and part virtual configuration) with SHII Masahiro, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan as Chair. IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera will present IRENA’s progress report to the Council, highlighting the Agency’s work and activities in 2020 and 2021. The Director-General will also present the Agency’s Medium-term Strategy 2023-2027.

The Council, which is composed of 21 Members elected for a two-year term, serving on a rotating basis to ensure fair and equitable geographical distribution, will also hear reports from the co-facilitators of three recently concluded IRENA Collaborative Framework meetings on green hydrogen, just transition and renewables-based energy systems.

The latest Collaborative Framework on Just and Inclusive Energy Transition featured a high-level launch of a special edition of IRENA’s Renewable Energy and Jobs – Annual Review, developed in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation. The report finds that 12 million people were employed in the renewable energy sector in 2020, underscoring the jobs potential of an ambitious climate strategy and calls for comprehensive policies in support of a just transition.

Related Topics

World United Nations Abu Dhabi Progress Glasgow Lead Japan 2020 All From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

51 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

3 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.