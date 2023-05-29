UrduPoint.com

ISRO Succesfully Launches Advanced Navigation Satellite NVS-01

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched its advanced navigation satellite NVS-01 from Sriharikota.

According to Asian news International (ANI), the launch was carried out from Satish Shawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

NVS-01 is first of the India's second-generation NavIC satellites that accompany enhanced features.

ISRO informed in a tweet that the satellite was injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after 19 minutes of flight

"After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-01 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvers will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit," ISRO stated.

