‘Jakarta-Palembang 2018’ witnessed UAE’s most successful participation in Asian Games

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) The Asian Games 2018, "Jakarta-Palembang 2018," held in Jakarta, Indonesia, was the UAE’s most successful participation in the Asian Games, which was launched in 1951 in New Delhi, India.

During the games, the UAE won 14 medals, including three gold medals, six silver medals and five bronze medals.

The country's achievements in the Asian Games began in 1994, when it won four medals in Hiroshima, Japan. It also achieved excellent results in Bangkok in 1998, when its team won two medals. In 2002, the UAE national team won three medals, and in 2006, it won ten medals.

During the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, the UAE won medals, and in Incheon, South Korea, it won four medals. In Jakarta 2018, the country won 14 medals, which is the country’s best result in the games Jakarta 2018 helped to strengthen the sporting relations between the UAE and Indonesia, and many Emirati sports federations signed partnerships agreements with their Indonesian counterparts.

The current period witnessed considerable advancement to the sporting cooperation between the two countries, especially following the UAE’s success over the last decade in hosting the headquarters of the Asian federations of various sports, such as boxing, cycling, ju-jitsu, and Paralympic sports.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Indonesia, will benefit all sectors of the country, including the sports sector.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Arab Federations of Fencing and Member of the National Olympic Committee Executive Bureau, said that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will reinforce the UAE’s international stature, stressing that Asian countries are key partners and noting that the UAE’s leading experience is a source of inspiration for all countries.