Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) Japan will declare a state of emergency in three more prefectures ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, in a surprise move prompted by Japan's struggle with a surge of a more infectious COVID-19 strain just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will on Sunday join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures under a state of emergency until 31st May, 2021, said Nishimura, who is also in charge of coronavirus countermeasures.