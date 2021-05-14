UrduPoint.com
Japan Adds 3 More Prefectures To Virus State Of Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of emergency

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) Japan will declare a state of emergency in three more prefectures ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, in a surprise move prompted by Japan's struggle with a surge of a more infectious COVID-19 strain just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will on Sunday join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures under a state of emergency until 31st May, 2021, said Nishimura, who is also in charge of coronavirus countermeasures.

