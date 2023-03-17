- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Japan’s Nikkei Share Ends Higher On Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Friday, led by banking and electronics stocks, Reuters reported.
The Nikkei closed 1.2% higher at 27,333.79, while the broader Topix ended up 1.15% at 1,959.42.
Recent Stories
Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions
National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023
Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League� ..
Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14
More Stories From Middle East
-
Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions8 minutes ago
-
National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20224 hours ago
-
Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League's Quarter Finals11 hours ago
-
Sharjah-India Roadshow promotes investment partnership14 hours ago
-
Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skills National Competition15 hours ago
-
FIFA President re-elected15 hours ago
-
Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, challenges17 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities17 hours ago
-
Dubai International Chamber begins ‘New Horizons Trade Mission’ in Uzbekistan17 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host UFC 294 next October17 hours ago
-
Circular Packaging Association launches in UAE17 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran19 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.