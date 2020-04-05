Jebel Ali Customs Center provides customs clearance service to clients through smart services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) To help with the containment of the coronavirus outbreak, Dubai Customs has boosted its centers’ preparedness to provide all services to companies and complete transactions online. Companies can enjoy smart services of Dubai Customs to benefit from the excellent facilitations available, including booking an inspection date, which will be done fast and with minimal contact.

Using Dubai Customs’ smart channels, clients can access all the services and clear their shipments without any need for a physical visit to the Jebel Ali Center. This is part of Dubai customs precautionary measures against the outbreak of COVID-19 in line with the UAE government regulations and directives.

Inspection officers at Jebel Ali Centers were provided with all the equipment needed to protect themselves from the virus. Inspectors are working in hard circumstances and the higher management team highly applauded and appreciated them for the big role they play in facilitating legitimate trade and protecting society from any health or security hazards.

"We work hard to meet the clients’ expectations and needs at this hard time," said Yousef Al Hashimi, Director of Jebel Ali Customs Centers Management.

"To ensure best help and access is provided to all our clients, we are using the latest technologies following strict precautionary measures. Trade activity is performing fantastic and there is no delay in shipments. With this, we support the national economy and maintain Dubai’s position as a leading hub and connection between the world continents and countries, even at this hard time which sees the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide."

Dubai Customs has issued a customs statement in which it endorsed economic stimulus initiatives following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,. The initiatives were launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. They included an initiative to refund 20 percent of the customs tariff, which is paid to imported goods that are sold locally.

Customs will refund 1 percent to all goods sold locally and imported between 15th March and 30th June 2020, which are subject to 5% customs duties. All bank and cash collaterals on customs clearance (AED50,000) will be cancelled, and clearance companies who already paid will be refunded.