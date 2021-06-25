UrduPoint.com
Jebel Ali International Seafarers Centre Re-affirms Its Support To Safeguard Seafarers

Fri 25th June 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) DP World, UAE Region has emphasised its support for the seafarer community through the Jebel Ali International Seafarers Centre, located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

On the occasion of Day of the Seafarer, observed on 25th June, DP World, UAE Region will be carrying out several activities including medical screening (vital signs, ophthalmology, dental, etc.) and distributing food meals and giveaways packs to support the seafarers. The smart trade enabler will also host awareness sessions on ocean protection topics.

The Jebel Ali International Seafarers Centre has been a breakout zone for crew members of vessels calling at the Jebel Ali Port and the crew of vessels at other ports in the UAE.

Since the relaunch of the Jebel Ali Seafarers Centre in 2016, the entity has supported over 20,000 seafarers through various initiatives.

The centre’s proximity to the Jebel Ali Port - that is an essential trade link, connecting markets in North Africa, the middle East, and South Asia - has ensured a high footfall since its inception. As a vital contributor to the UAE’s economy, the port has over 80 weekly shipping services and a network of 150 ports worldwide.

Free transport to and from vessels to the centre is provided to all vessel crew and captain. On special occasions, every year celebratory events are held. To tend to the physical and mental upkeep of the crew, medical checkups and counselling services are also provided.

