UrduPoint.com

Julphar Participates In Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

Julphar participates in Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the middle East and Africa, is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai as a strategic partner of Fazaa Pavilion.

During its participation, Julphar is showcasing its future vision towards a sustainable future for the pharmaceutical industry, introducing new trends, holding discussion panels with the participating parties and visitors of the pavilion, introducing its most prominent achievements in industry-related topics such as sustainability, digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industries, innovation in pharmaceutical security, producing high-quality healthcare and biotechnology-based solutions.

Julphar’s participation in Fazaa’s pavilion features exhibits related to several technical and community projects and initiatives, also the participation comes as part of Julphar’s vision to form active government and local strategic partnerships that will enable the companyto contribute to the development of the overall UAE’s healthcare system and developing strategies for strengthening drug security in particular as a key pillar of the UAE National Security system.

H.H. Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board, Julphar, said, "We are proud of our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, where the world gathers under one umbrella and within a dynamic cityfull of hope and empowerment thanks to the wise leadership of the UAE. Julphar will expand its efforts during Expo 2020 Dubai as one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa and a global leader in the insulin industry to be a part in positioning the UAE at the forefront of the world leaders in the healthcare systems."

Julphar’s space at Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to showcase the 40-year-old company’s legacy and its main strengths and future strategic ambitions in research and development, highlighting the pioneering role of manufacturing the raw insulin in its state of the art biotechnology facility, in addition to the ongoing studies that cover broad Bio-equivalent Generic & Biosimilar Drugs Portfolio using advanced technology and investing in innovative medicines, in a bid to ensure the continued growth and development of the pharmaceutical market, and promoting the production of innovative drugs locally.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Drugs UAE Dubai Company Middle East 2020 Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are k ..

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are key to a transformational recov ..

18 minutes ago
 Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FI ..

Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Ma ..

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to ..

Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to serve Global Village visitors

1 hour ago
 India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.