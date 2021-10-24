Julphar participates in Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the middle East and Africa, is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai as a strategic partner of Fazaa Pavilion.

During its participation, Julphar is showcasing its future vision towards a sustainable future for the pharmaceutical industry, introducing new trends, holding discussion panels with the participating parties and visitors of the pavilion, introducing its most prominent achievements in industry-related topics such as sustainability, digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industries, innovation in pharmaceutical security, producing high-quality healthcare and biotechnology-based solutions.

Julphar’s participation in Fazaa’s pavilion features exhibits related to several technical and community projects and initiatives, also the participation comes as part of Julphar’s vision to form active government and local strategic partnerships that will enable the companyto contribute to the development of the overall UAE’s healthcare system and developing strategies for strengthening drug security in particular as a key pillar of the UAE National Security system.

H.H. Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board, Julphar, said, "We are proud of our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, where the world gathers under one umbrella and within a dynamic cityfull of hope and empowerment thanks to the wise leadership of the UAE. Julphar will expand its efforts during Expo 2020 Dubai as one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa and a global leader in the insulin industry to be a part in positioning the UAE at the forefront of the world leaders in the healthcare systems."

Julphar’s space at Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to showcase the 40-year-old company’s legacy and its main strengths and future strategic ambitions in research and development, highlighting the pioneering role of manufacturing the raw insulin in its state of the art biotechnology facility, in addition to the ongoing studies that cover broad Bio-equivalent Generic & Biosimilar Drugs Portfolio using advanced technology and investing in innovative medicines, in a bid to ensure the continued growth and development of the pharmaceutical market, and promoting the production of innovative drugs locally.