UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Julphar’ Rights Issue Oversubscribed By 2.3 Times

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 times

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar, announced today that its AED500 million rights issue was successfully completed and more than two times oversubscribed.

According to a press release issued by Julphar on Wednesday, the company will use the net proceeds of the rights issue to support the implementation of its growth plans, repay existing loans, and sustain its working capital needs. This will also include investments in product development as well as the further elevation of the stringent quality control processes introduced in 2019.

The funds raised will enable Julphar to maintain a healthy balance sheet which will allow the company to unlock market potential amidst the current global health crisis. First Abu Dhabi Bank acted as the Lead Manager and Matouk Bassiouny & Ibrahim as the legal counsel for the transaction.

Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board, Julphar, said, "We are delighted at the resounding success of the rights issue after the subscription of over AED 1.1 billion in shares.

This represents another major step forward in the company’s journey of transformation and growth. Following this success, I would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming affirmation in Julphar’s capabilities and their strong conviction in its promising future. With the current expertise and resources at the company, I am confident that we will continue to improve our performance across all areas and deliver sustained shareholder value over the coming years."

Dr. Essam Farouk, Chief Executive Officer of Julphar, stated, "One of our main priorities was to solidify our capital management strategy in order to strengthen the business positioning of Julphar as a leading healthcare company. I believe that we are proceeding well and according to plan. The equity injection will act as a critical growth catalyst and gives us a platform to build on for the near future."

This year, Julphar also announced the relaunch of over 80 products within Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, with initial sales continuing at a brisk pace during Q2.

Related Topics

Business Kuwait Company Abu Dhabi Oman Bank Lead Bahrain Saudi Arabia UAE Dirham 2019 Market All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

3 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

21 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

28 minutes ago

PTCL Posts Rs 2.7 Billion Profit in the Half-Year ..

34 minutes ago

DP World, Virgin Hyperloop hail decision bringing ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.