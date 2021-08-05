Kalba Hospital enhances readiness, response to health emergencies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has recently hosted Dr. Ralph Bou Chebel, Emergency Medicine Consultant, as a visiting doctor to train the medical staff of the Emergency Department at Kalba Hospital on the latest technologies used in treating emergency cases.

The visit, which is the first under the Visiting consultant Programme since the COVID-19 outbreak, aims to enhance the hospital's readiness and response of to health emergencies and crises. This reflects the resilience of the health sector and its ability to overcome challenges, adapt to different circumstances, and continue the provision of services efficiently.

The visit also falls within the ministry's plans to upgrade emergency medicine, boost the competency of emergency physicians, inform them about the latest practices in emergency medicine and latest innovations and therapeutic-based evidence, as well as exchange knowledge and information.

Dr. Halima Al Zaabi, Head of Emergency Department at Kalba Hospital, said, "The ministry is keen to host various medical expertise in all specialties, including emergency medicine to optimise healthcare services, prepare and qualify specialised medical cadres and develop their knowledge and capacities.

"

She added that such visits aim to enhance training capabilities, enable health professionals to keep abreast of the latest treatment methods, providing a valuable training experience for participants and informing them of the latest updates and new guidelines in emergency medicine. This contributes to enhancing the quality of therapeutic services and reducing complications in emergency rooms."

For his part, Dr. Ralph Bou Chebel commended the outstanding healthcare services in the UAE and the medical services provided by the Ministry of Health in emergency medicine. "Emergency medicine requires rapid and accurate handling of various cases, which confirms the importance of training and developing emergency physicians to be able to apply modern treatments effectively and efficiently."

The resumption of Consultant Doctors Programme services, including the training of local cadres in vital specialties, is considered a qualitative addition to the development of the programme and another positive sign of approaching the recovery phase of the pandemic.