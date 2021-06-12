Kazakh President signs decree supporting human rights and democracy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) NUR-SULTAN, 12th June 2021 (WAM) – The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree "On further measures of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of human rights".

The Decree instructs the government to approve the Plan of Priority Measures in the Field of Human Rights (Action Plan), which envisages the implementation of the following key tasks: adoption of the 9th June Decree further formalises human rights as one of the basic priorities of state policy, implementation of its provisions will further promote the protection of human rights in Kazakhstan and contribute towards building a just and progressive state.

The Decree is in line with the concept of a "listening state", put forward by President Tokayev. It envisages a government that listens to the comments and criticisms of the society. As part of this concept, the government is implementing substantial political reforms that cover three broad areas – democratisation of the country’s political system, more power to the people, and strengthened human rights.

In the field of the protection of human rights, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights is being strengthened, including by taking measures to open its regional offices. Kazakhstan has also joined the Second Optional Protocol of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, thus formally abolishing the death penalty.

In addition, measures to support persons with disabilities and children left without parental care have been strengthened, punishment was increased for violence against children and sexual violence, paedophilia, kidnapping and illegal imprisonment, and domestic violence.

Furthermore, comprehensive work is underway to implement the instructions outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Tokayev in September 2020, in particular, improving the national legislation against torture to bring it in line with the United Nations Convention against Torture, and joining the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on a Communications Procedure