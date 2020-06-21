UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kearney FDI Confidence Index Sees UAE Advance To 19th Place

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Kearney FDI Confidence Index sees UAE advance to 19th place

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The 2020 Kearney Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, Confidence Index, an annual survey ranking the markets likely to attract the most investment in the next three years, saw the UAE advance to 19th place out of 25 markets, compared to the 21st place in 2017.

The ranking shows the Emirati government strategies to diversify its economy, apply innovative methods in different sectors, and encourage business growth, according to a press release.

The UAE government's policies set in 2019 to achieve these strategies, including the introduction of 100% foreign ownership in 13 economic sectors, and the country's boosting technology sector, make the UAE one of the world's most attractive FDI destinations.

Commenting on the ranking, the partner at the National Transformations Institute of Kearney middle East, Rudolph Lohmeyer, said, "Investors clearly anticipate that these fundamentals combined with an extremely effective response to the crisis will enable the country to emerge strongly from the current situation."

"The UAE is also expected to benefit from the entry into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, through new trade opportunities with African countries," Lohmeyer added.

The 2020 index has selected only three emerging economies, namely China, Brazil, and the UAE.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Business China UAE Kearney Brazil Middle East 2017 2019 2020 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

30 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.