UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of UAE Genomics Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of UAE Genomics Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Chairman of the UAE Genomics Council, has chaired the UAE Genomics Council’s meeting.

During the meeting, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Khaled reviewed the UAE genome strategy and vision with the council members. He also highlighted the importance of personalised care for each individual with a focus on prevention and improving overall wellbeing, and emphasised the crucial role of universities and healthcare providers in bridging the gap between research and clinical application. In addition, he underscored the importance of collaborating with world-leading institutions on genomics.

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed said, "Our ambitious plans to develop game-changing genome programmes in the UAE are underpinned by world-class R&D infrastructure, which enables our nation to play a leading role in driving advancements in global genomic studies and innovations. At the core of our strategy is a desire to change the face of healthcare to become more personalised, enabling people not just in the UAE, but around the world, to live healthier lives."

During the meeting, the board highlighted the significant capabilities already in place in the UAE as part of existing genome programmes underway at public and private institutions nationwide, including the Centre for Genomics and Systems Biology (New York University – Abu Dhabi), the Centre for Genomic Discovery (Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences), the Dubai Genetics Centre (Dubai Health Authority), the UAE University Genomics Laboratory, Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology (BTC), and G42’s Omics Centre of Excellence, which has partnered with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi on genome sample collection and sequencing activity in the emirate.

The UAE Genomics Council was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in June 2021, with the aim of regulating, overseeing and guiding the incorporation of genomics into the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem as part of its efforts to provide personalised medical treatment for current and future generations.

UAE Genomics Council members include Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Professor Dr. Eric Xing, President of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; and George Church, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical school.

The UAE genomics programme will provide a major stepping stone towards reaching the goal of providing personalised medicine in the UAE and will support initiatives in specialist areas of healthcare including advanced premarital screening, advanced prenatal screening, polygenic risk score reports, pharmagenomics (suitability of drugs), rare diseases diagnosis and treatment, and cancer genomics.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Drugs UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid George New York June 2020 Cancer Church Cabinet

Recent Stories

German Bundestag Meeting That Will Elect New Chanc ..

German Bundestag Meeting That Will Elect New Chancellor Starts

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka chemical ship wreck to be salvaged: oper ..

Sri Lanka chemical ship wreck to be salvaged: operators

4 minutes ago
 Russian rocket blasts off carrying Japanese billio ..

Russian rocket blasts off carrying Japanese billionaire to space station: AFP

11 minutes ago
 Violence against minorities increased in India und ..

Violence against minorities increased in India under Modi: report

11 minutes ago
 Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff ..

Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff

11 minutes ago
 At Seoul, UN chief urges greater support for pe ..

At Seoul, UN chief urges greater support for peacekeeping amid mounting threa ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.