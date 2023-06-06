ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has offered his condolences to Lt. Gen. (retired) Mohamed Helal Suroor Al Kaabi on the passing of his mother, at the mourning majlis held in Rabdan.

His Highness also offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved.

