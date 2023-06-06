UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi On His Mother's Passing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039;s passing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has offered his condolences to Lt. Gen. (retired) Mohamed Helal Suroor Al Kaabi on the passing of his mother, at the mourning majlis held in Rabdan.

His Highness also offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Family

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration throug ..

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration through devotion to prayer

4 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

11 minutes ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

26 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

41 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global ..

Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global Exhibitions Day, highlights Sh ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.