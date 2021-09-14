UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Fund Announces Winners Of Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development have announced ‘Glow’ and 'HPC' as the winners of the Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp competition.

The Glow business team included of Maryam Al Fardan, Rayan Al Yassi, Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Ghalia Al Kaabi and Obaid Al Nasri, and the ‘HPC’ team consisted of Moza Al Mazrouei, Zaid Tarek, Shahad Al Naqbi, Hamad Daiban and Khawla Al Hashmi. After their 10-day camp, Glow produced an in-depth business plan on a virtual luxury assistant service, which highlighted a competitor analysis, a marketing strategy and a financial cost-breakdown. HPC, a sustainability solution to transport, also produced a comprehensive business plan which featured the target market and need for their service.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated: "Khalifa Fund would like to congratulate the exceptional winning teams for their display of entrepreneurial knowledge and understanding following an extensive edition of the Venturist summer camp.

For over 80 hours of workshops and lessons, the students showed the commitment required towards being successful in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

''It’s a delight to see these bright-minded and talented students put their new skillset into practice. These students showcased that they have the capacity to further diversify the UAE’s economy through their innovative entrepreneurial skills.'' Al Nasri added: "The Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp 2021 proved to be a great success, and serves as a platform for the next generation of entrepreneurs to gain new skills and acquire an understanding on what is needed to be successful within enterprise endeavors. We believe the Venturist is an imperative initiative that could potential shape the future of our SME sector; therefore, we will strive to provide this opportunity in years to come, with the aim of enabling and empowering the youth and to further advance our entrepreneurial ecosystem."

