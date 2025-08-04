Open Menu

Korea To Host APEC Ministerial Meeting On Food Security

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Korea to host APEC ministerial meeting on food security

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea will host a meeting of agriculture ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies this weekend to discuss measures to bolster food security in the region, officials said Monday.

The meeting will take place in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Sunday under the theme "Driving Innovation in Agri-food Systems for Shared Prosperity," according to officials from Seoul's agriculture ministry.

Ministers from the 21 APEC member economies are expected to attend the upcoming meeting to discuss strategies for enhancing food security in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Yonhap news Agency, this year's meeting will also explore ways to harness artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive agricultural innovation and respond to challenges posed by climate change and supply chain instability.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Incheon Seoul Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

8 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

9 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

11 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

13 hours ago
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

13 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

14 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

17 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

17 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East