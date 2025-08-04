Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Open Menu

Published August 04, 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 August 2025 is 361,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,500. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 August 2025 is 361,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,500.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,886 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,706.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 361,000 Rs 330,886
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 309,500 Rs 283,706
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,950 Rs 28,371

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold.

More Stories From Business