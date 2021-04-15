UrduPoint.com
Korean Embroidery Virtual Exhibition Begins As Part Of Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Korean embroidery virtual exhibition begins as part of Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) A Korean embroidery online exhibition has been launched as part of the Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue.

The Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE and the Sookmyung Women's University Museum in Korea has organised the online event titled 'The Past and Present of Korean Embroidery,' which will run until 24th June.

The Republic of Korea and the UAE designated Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue in 2020 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations. However, both countries agreed to extend the Cultural Dialogue until 2021 due to COVID-19 related restrictions on cultural events.

Based on the partnership between Sookmyung Women's University Museum and Google Arts & Culture, the online exhibition will feature Korean embroidery culture in each relic.

The University Museum mentioned that embroidery is a field of arts that has been made and used in "our daily lives from a long time ago". In each and every relic introduced in this exhibition, the embroidery culture of Korea can be traced.

The exhibition is available in Korean, English, and Arabic, depending on the language settings of the user’s devices.

