International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The European Union, the United Kingdom, and Japan, along with 21 other countries including Canada and Australia, expressed deep concern over the famine striking the Gaza Strip, calling for urgent action to halt the humanitarian catastrophe.

In a joint statement issued today — signed by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, and the foreign ministers of 17 European countries — they stressed that the humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached an unimaginable level, with famine unfolding before the world’s eyes. The statement urged Israel to allow the passage of all international humanitarian aid convoys and remove obstacles hindering the work of relief organisations.