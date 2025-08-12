Open Menu

International Warning Of Famine In Gaza Amidst Calls For Urgent Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The European Union, the United Kingdom, and Japan, along with 21 other countries including Canada and Australia, expressed deep concern over the famine striking the Gaza Strip, calling for urgent action to halt the humanitarian catastrophe.

In a joint statement issued today — signed by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, and the foreign ministers of 17 European countries — they stressed that the humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached an unimaginable level, with famine unfolding before the world’s eyes. The statement urged Israel to allow the passage of all international humanitarian aid convoys and remove obstacles hindering the work of relief organisations.

Related Topics

World Australia Israel Canada Gaza European Union United Kingdom Japan All

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

2 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

2 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

3 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

17 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

1 hour ago
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordab ..

STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..

12 minutes ago
 Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to ..

Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA

12 minutes ago
 PM warns India over water threats, vows firm respo ..

PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated

12 minutes ago
 PESCO launches new pension management system

PESCO launches new pension management system

12 minutes ago
 Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal A ..

Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as ..

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East