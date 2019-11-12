Kuwait oil price up 34 cents to US$63.22 pb

The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 34 cents to US$63.22 per barrel on Monday, compared with US$62.88 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 34 cents to US$63.22 per barrel on Monday, compared with US$62.88 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, at international markets, the rate of the Brent Blend crude contracts settled at US$62.18 pb, shedding 33 cents, and the West Texas Intermediate contracts crude also lost 38 cents, settling at US$56.86 pb.